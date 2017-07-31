Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to return Tuesday

Buxton (hamstring) went 5-for-12 in three rehab games for Triple-A Rochester and is set to be activated from the DL before Tuesday's game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton will likely return to the everyday lineup in center field. It will be interesting to see if the Twins continue to find a spot in the lineup for Zack Granite who is hitting .368 (14-for-38) over his last ten games.