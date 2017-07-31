Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to return Tuesday
Buxton (hamstring) went 5-for-12 in three rehab games for Triple-A Rochester and is set to be activated from the DL before Tuesday's game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton will likely return to the everyday lineup in center field. It will be interesting to see if the Twins continue to find a spot in the lineup for Zack Granite who is hitting .368 (14-for-38) over his last ten games.
More News
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...