Cron was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Monday.

Cron was scooped up by the Twins after being designated for assignment by Tampa Bay last week. The 28-year-old, who hit .253/.323/.493 with 30 homers across 140 games in 2018, will likely slide in as Minnesota's primary first baseman following the retirement of Joe Mauer.

More News
Our Latest Stories