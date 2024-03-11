Thielbar (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Saturday, MLB.com reports. "I don't know exact timeline, but I anticipate being just fine for the second half of March at least to get into some games and be ready to go," Thielbar said afterward.

The Twins could have Thielbar throw one more live BP session before turning him loose in a game setting for his Grapefruit League debut, but the reliever still looks on pace to be ready for Opening Day. Thielbar, who is recovering from a left hamstring strain, turned in a 3.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB while collecting 14 holds and three wins in 30.2 innings out of the Minnesota bullpen in 2023.