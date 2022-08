Correa went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and three walks in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Correa did something with every plate appearance, and even his lone out of the contest led to the Twins' second run. Through 11 games in August, he's gone 10-for-37 (.270) with an 8:7 BB:K. The shortstop is up to 14 homers, 39 RBI, 48 runs scored, 15 doubles and a .268/.346/.438 slash line through 88 games this year as a fixture in the No. 2 spot in the order.