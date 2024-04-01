Santana went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's loss at Kansas City. He's started all three games this season at first base and is 3-for-11 with a walk.

Santana may get more playing time with Royce Lewis out a month or more with a quad injury as Alex Kirilloff has been used in the outfield the last two games with Willi Castro playing more third base. Santana did not bat leadoff against a left-handed starter in the season opener, but could still be an option to lead off against southpaws as had been talked about in spring training. Santana looks set to play against both right-handed and left-handed pitching at first base with an occasional game at DH, while Alex Kirilloff primarily will be used at DH and the outfield and sit against most lefties.