Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Rosario will move to the bench with southpaw Daniel Norris on the mound for Detroit, but the day off is probably a result of maintenance more than anything else. Rosario started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader and recorded four hits, a stolen base and an RBI between the two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories