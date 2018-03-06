Romero fanned all three batters he faced in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

In five innings pitched this spring, Romero has held the opposition scoreless and struck out six, all while posting a tidy 0.20 WHIP. The Twins used him as a starter at Double-A last season, and he generated good results (3.53 ERA) on the strength of his 8.6 K/9 despite an uptick in his walk rate (3.2 BB/9). Already with a place on the 40-man roster, Romero could debut with the Twins at some point this summer if he holds his own with the move up to Triple-A Rochester.