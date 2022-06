Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 11-1 rout of the Guardians.

He got the Twins rolling with a three-run shot off Triston McKenzie in the second inning. Sanchez hasn't managed to turn things around in his first season with Minnesota -- in fact, his 6.5 percent walk rate would be the worst mark of his career -- but he can still punish mistakes, and through 58 games he's slashing .227/.289/.436 with nine homers and 34 RBI.