Duran earned the save in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Duran entered the game with a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth and needed nine pitches to record the first out. The right-handed reliever then managed to work his way back from an 0-3 count to retire Jorge Polanco on strikes for the final out of the game. It marked Duran's third save of the season and he's now pitched a perfect inning in back-to-back appearances. He's also yet to walk a batter or allow a run on the campaign.