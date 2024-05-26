Duran threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Rangers on Saturday to earn his sixth save of the season.

The Twins grabbed the lead in the bottom of the eighth on an Alex Kirilloff three-run homer, and Duran was there the next half inning to close the door. He retired the side in order on just eight pitches and is now the team leader in saves with six to Griffin Jax's five, even though Duran missed the first month of the season due to an oblique injury. Duran has been used occasionally in the eighth since making his return, but he's still clearly the preferred closing option in Minnesota when manager Rocco Baldelli has the luxury of holding him back for the ninth.