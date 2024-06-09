Duran (1-2) picked up the win Sunday against Pittsburgh, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner.

Duran was roughed up by Pittsburgh Saturday, allowing three earned runs in 0.2 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander was able to rebound Sunday, pitching a clean ninth inning to earn his first win. Duran has not received a save opportunity since June 2 but he is still the Twins top closer, going a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances after missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury.