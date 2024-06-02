Duran tossed a clean ninth, striking out one to pick up his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Astros.

After allowing a total of six baserunners and three unearned runs over his last three appearances totaling 2.1 innings, Duran ran into no such trouble Sunday, retiring the Astros in order to collect his 10th save in as many attempts. Though he's yet to blow a save, since making his season-debut April 30, Duran has not been as dominant with a K/9 rate of 8.4 compared with rates of 11.8 and 12.1 over his first two big-league seasons.