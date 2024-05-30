Duran picked up the save Thursday against the Royals, allowing two unearned runs on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.

Protecting a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Duran would allow a pair of runs on Bobby Witt's two-out single following a walk and a Carlos Santana error. However, Duran would coax a game-ending ground out from Vinnie Pasquantino, earning his ninth save in as many chances to open the year. While he's been a bit shaky of late, Duran's now gone five appearances (4.1 innings) without allowing an earned run. His ERA is down to 3.21 with a 1.21 WHIP despite averaging just 8.36 K/9, down from his career mark of 11.63.