Duran earned the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

The Phillies jumped out to a 6-3 lead thanks to a three-run eighth inning, prompting the team to send out Duran in the ninth to secure the win. The 28-year-old right-hander was cruising after striking out the first two batters he faced before giving up an RBI single, but Duran managed to lock down the win for the Phillies for his 33rd save of the season, which is ninth-most in the majors. He's earned the save in each of his last four outings and has a 1.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 57.1 innings this season.