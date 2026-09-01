Duran notched a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Duran entered in the ninth frame tasked with protecting a one-run lead. Arizona got two runners aboard on a pair of infield singles, and Duran put the tying run on third base when he uncorked a two-out wild pitch. However, he was able to close things out by getting Gabriel Moreno to ground out to shortstop. The All-Star closer picked up his 29th save of the campaign, five of which came during August. Over the course of 14 appearances in the month, he allowed just one earned run while posting a 16:3 K:BB across 15 innings.