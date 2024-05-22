Duran picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals despite allowing a run on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, Duran got off to a rocky start, surrendering a leadoff homer to Joey Meneses followed by a Luis Garcia single. However, following a sac bunt that moved Garcia into scoring position, Duran struck out Joey Gallo before inducing a game-ending groundout from Keibert Ruiz to close out a 3-2 win. While he was able to escape with the save Wednesday, Duran's been shaky recently, allowing homers in three consecutive outings and five runs over 2.2 innings in that span. He now has four saves with a 4.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings to start the year.