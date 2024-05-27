Duran picked up the save Monday against Kansas City. He pitched one-third of an inning with no strikeouts, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Duran entered to collect the last out with runners on second and third and a four-run lead. The Twins reliever barely survived as a hit-by-pitch, two hits and a fielding error allowed three runs to cross. However, after all that chaos, Duran promptly retired Bobby Witt via a one-pitch groundout with runners on second and third to walk away victorious. The flamethrowing righty has secured the last four Minnesota saves, posting a 2.70 ERA and 3:1 K:BB over 3.1 innings during that span.