Duran allowed a walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a save over the Rangers on Friday.

Duran worked around a two-out walk to finish off the 3-2 win Friday. He'd been tagged with five runs over 2.2 innings over his previous three outings after beginning the year on a seven-inning scoreless streak. Friday's outing was his first scoreless appearance since May 12 and lowered his ERA to 4.22. alongside an 11:4 K:BB.