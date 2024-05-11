Duran walked one batter in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his third hold of the season in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander once again got used as a fireman rather than a closer, facing the top of the Toronto order in the eighth rather than being held back for the ninth. Griffin Jax wound up giving up a run in ninth but coming away with the save. Duran has three saves and three holds in six appearances since coming off the IL on April 30, and he's been lights out in general, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through six innings. His usage could hurt his fantasy value in standard 5x5 roto or points formats that count saves but not holds, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli isn't likely to change up how he deploys Duran as long as it keeps working.