Duran struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning and earned a hold during Monday's win over Seattle.

Duran was called upon to face the Mariners' 9-1-2 hitters in a 3-1 contest. After earning a save in each of his first two appearances of 2024, he's picked up a hold in his last two games. Duran is the primary closing option in Minnesota but it appears there may be more of a committee than expected. Last season, he converted 27 of 32 saves and picked up only one hold.