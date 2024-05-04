Duran struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Red Sox on Friday.

Duran needed just 11 pitches to quickly retire the middle third of Boston's lineup in order. He's struck out three batters while grabbing a pair of saves in two appearances since returning from the injured lust. The 26-year-old posted terrific numbers last season -- 2.45 ERA and 12.1 K/9 through 62.1 innings -- and should see plenty of save chances throughout the year.