Duran gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Saturday to record his first hold of the season in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander got the call to face the heart of Boston's order in the eighth rather than being held back for the save chance, and he got the job done without issue. Cole Sands then worked the ninth inning for the save. Duran had only one hold last season along with his 27 saves, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli typically favors set roles in his bullpen over playing matchups in high-leverage spots, so there's no reason yet to assume this is a sign Duran will see less ninth-inning work than expected. He's appeared in three games since making his season debut Tuesday, posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless frames and collecting saves in the other two contests.