Duran gave up one hit and struck out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

In his first appearance since being reinstated from the injured list, Duran picked up right where he left off last season. He allowed a leadoff single to Tommy Pham before retiring the next three batters, ending the game with a four-pitch strikeout of Andrew Vaughn. It wasn't clear heading into Tuesday's game whether or not Duran would immediately slide back into the closer role after missing the first month of the season, but it appears manager Rocco Baldelli will trust the 26-year-old righty to work the ninth inning going forward.