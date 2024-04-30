The Twins activated Duran (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Minnesota will finally have their closer healthy and available after Duran missed the first month of the season due to an oblique strain. The right-hander labored a bit during his first rehab outing, but he looked like himself during his second and final appearance Saturday as he averaged 101.8 mph with his fastball. Manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't officially indicated whether or not Duran will immediately slot back in as the Twins' closer, but he seems likely to get ninth-inning chances sooner than later.