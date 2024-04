Duran (oblique) threw on flat ground from 105 feet Saturday and said afterward that he no longer has pain in his oblique, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Duran said that it's been "a lot of days" since he's felt pain in his oblique, but he's still unsure of what his return timeline will look like. A better picture likely won't come into focus until he's further along in his throwing progression. Griffin Jax has the Twins' lone save so far this season in Duran's absence.