Twins' Joe Mauer: Three hits in loss to Royals

Mauer went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

It's his sixth multi-hit performance in his last 11 games, and Mauer's now hitting .328 (21-for-64) in July, albeit with only one homer, eight RBI and nine runs in 16 games. The veteran's lack of power continues to limit his fantasy value in shallower formats, but Mauer's batting average and OBP skills keep him viable in deeper leagues.