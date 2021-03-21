Polanco (thigh) will start at second base and bat cleanup in Sunday's spring game against the Orioles.
The 27-year-old has been sidelined the past few days by left adductor tightness, but he'll return to Grapefruit League action Sunday. Barring a setback, Polanco shouldn't have any issues being available for Opening Day.
