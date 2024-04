Miranda went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Miranda opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning. He later drove in Minnesota's 11th and final run of the game with an RBI double in the eighth. Miranda has collected multiple hits in three straight games, going 7-for-13 (.538) with four extra-base hits in the process. His slash line is up to .292/.320/.500 through 16 games.