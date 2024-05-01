Miranda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Miranda and Kyle Farmer had recently been part of a timeshare at third base, but both could see their playing time against right-handed pitching take a hit moving forward after shortstop Carlos Correa (intercostal) was reinstated from the injured list Monday. With Correa back in the fold, Willi Castro -- who had been serving as the primary shortstop while Correa was on the shelf -- could end up seeing the bulk of the starts at the hot corner until Royce Lewis (quadricep) is ready to return from the 10-day IL.