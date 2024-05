Miranda will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa's return from the 10-day injured list Monday appeared to have pushed Miranda back into a reserve role, but the 25-year-old has since seen his playing time pick back up after Byron Buxton (knee) landed on the IL on Friday. With Willi Castro shifting to the outfield to cover for Buxton, Miranda has started at the hot corner in all three games this weekend.