Miranda is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Miranda had started at third base in seven of the previous eight contests, but he'll cede the hot corner to Willi Castro in the series finale. Though Miranda has posted an .832 OPS over his last 15 games, his opportunities could soon take a hit with Byron Buxton (knee) having kicked off a rehab assignment and potentially returning from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend. Castro has been serving as Buxton's primary replacement in the outfield, but Castro will likely see more time at third base at Miranda's expense once Buxton is activated.