Miranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro will get the nod at third base Sunday, but Miranda had manned the hot corner each of the past five games while going 5-for-18 with two doubles and a walk. Until Byron Buxton (knee) returns from the injured list, Castro should see most of his starts in the outfield, creating an opening for Miranda to carve out at least semi-regular playing time at third base.