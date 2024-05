Miranda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Miranda should be an indirect beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint while Byron Buxton (knee) is on the 10-day injured list, as Miranda had started at third base in each of the previous three games while Willi Castro moved to the outfield to help cover for Buxton's absence. However, Castro will draw the start at the hot corner Monday, opening up center field for Manuel Margot.