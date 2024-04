Miranda went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Miranda hasn't been able to get on base so far since getting called up as he was hitting just .200 (7-for-35) with just one walk in 13 games before Thursday. He'll need to keep on a roll to get regular time at third base. However, Kyle Farmer is slumping even worse with a .297 OPS as the Twins struggle to find production at third base in the absence of Royce Lewis.