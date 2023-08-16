Miranda (shoulder) has started hitting off a tee and throwing at about 50 percent from 60 feet, The Athletic reports.
Miranda received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his injured right shoulder in mid-July. He's finally showing some signs of improvement and said he hopes to begin a rehab assignment in three weeks. He could return in late September if all goes well, though the Twins may not need him on the active roster.
