Miranda (shoulder) started hitting within the past week, but he's not expected to begin throwing until January, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Miranda underwent surgery on his shoulder in September. His surgery was a cleanup procedure, according to the Star Tribune, which is a positive since his shoulder issues were thought to be more serious. Miranda struggled last year by hitting just .211/.263/.303 in 40 games before his season ended in July due to the shoulder injury. Miranda began last season as Minnesota's everyday third baseman, but his struggles and shoulder injury have clouded his outlook for 2024. He'll compete for a role potentially at first base this spring, but may need to prove himself again at Triple-A.