Maeda (arm) said he exited Tuesday's start against the Marlins while feeling some fatigue, but he otherwise feels fine and expects to make his next turn through the rotation, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's encouraging news on the veteran right-hander, who was making his first start for the Twins since he underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2021. He took a tough-luck loss Tuesday with Sandy Alcantara dominating in a three-hit shutout, but he pitched exceptionally well with nine strikeouts and just one run allowed on three hits and no walks over five innings. Assuming no further issues crop up, the 34-year-old tentatively lines up to next take the mound Monday against the White Sox.