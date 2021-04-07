Maeda (1-0) earned the win Wednesday at Detroit after allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The right-hander threw 52 of 75 pitches for strikes as he enjoyed an efficient afternoon against the Tigers. Maeda delivered 88 pitches Opening Day, so the low workload Wednesday is likely just a precaution early in the season. The 31-year-old has given up four runs (three earned) on 13 hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks across 10.1 innings through his first two starts of the season, and he lines up to face Boston early next week.