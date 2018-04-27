Bard cleared waivers and will return to the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Bard was designated for assignment by the Angels last Saturday and went unclaimed on waivers, allowing him to return to the Twins after being selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason. The 27-year-old will report to Triple-A Rochester as he returns to his old organization.

