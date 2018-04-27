Twins' Luke Bard: Returns to Twins
Bard cleared waivers and will return to the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Bard was designated for assignment by the Angels last Saturday and went unclaimed on waivers, allowing him to return to the Twins after being selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason. The 27-year-old will report to Triple-A Rochester as he returns to his old organization.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?