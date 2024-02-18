Canterino has thrown live batting practice this spring and is fully healthy entering spring training after working his way back from August 2022 Tommy John surgery, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Canterino, a 2019 second-round draft pick, was a rising pitching prospect when last on the mound in 2022 as he posted a 1.83 ERA with a 13.2 K/9 in 34.1 innings at Double-A. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A and be on a limited pitch count in the spring as he works his way back to full speed. Once fully healthy, he could advance quickly if he can reduce his walk rate (5.8 BB/9 at Double-A in 2022).