Canterino (elbow) was optioned to to Double-A Wichita.
Canterino is expected to miss most of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The 25-year-old had a 1.83 ERA across 34.1 innings for Double-A Wichita prior to the injury.
More News
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Ready for throwing program•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Placed on injured list•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Rounding into form at Double-A•