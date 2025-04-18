The Twins designated Canterino (shoulder) for assignment Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Luke Keaschall, who was called from Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Friday. Canterino suffered a shoulder injury in early March, which was severe enough for him to undergo season-ending surgery.
More News
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Dispatched to minors•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Healthy at start of spring training•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Moving to bullpen•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Set for MRI on sore shoulder•