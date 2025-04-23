The Twins released Canterino (shoulder) on Tuesday.
Canterino was dropped from Minnesota's 40-man roster Friday to make room for top prospect Luke Keaschall and will now attempt to latch on with another organization. The 27-year-old righty underwent surgery on his shoulder in March and isn't expected to return until next season.
