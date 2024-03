Canterino will begin the season on the injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with a right sub scapula strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Canterino was sent to minor-league camp a week ago and now is hurt. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined. Injuries are unfortunately nothing new for Canterino, who missed all of the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery.