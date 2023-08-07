Wallner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Wallner will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Joey Gallo and Edouard Julien as the Tigers bring southpaw Joey Wentz to the hill for the series opener. Jordan Luplow will pick up the start in left field in place of Wallner, who appears on track to hold down a strong-side platoon role at least until the Twins get both of Byron Buxton (hamstring) and Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) back from the injured list.