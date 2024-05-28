Wallner is hitting just .180/.265/.344 with five home runs in 33 games since being demoted to Triple-A St. Paul.

Wallner began the season as Minnesota's starting right fielder, but was sent to the minors after hitting just 2-for-33 through 13 games. He had also struggled in spring training (5-for-38) and looked lost at the plate. Unfortunately except for one small hot streak in early May, he hasn't broken out of his funk. While he could still turn his season around and an injury or two in the majors could see him quickly get called up, it certainly doesn't appear like he's set to force his way back to the big leagues any time soon.