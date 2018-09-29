Garver went 4-for-5 with two singles, two doubles, six RBI and one run in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against White Sox.

Making his first start in over two weeks, Garver was the main catalyst in the Twins' big offensive night by driving in six of their 12 runs. It was only his third multi-hit performance since July 30, and he now owns a .268/.336/.416 slash line with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBI over 331 plate appearances in 2018.