Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Garver finally connected on his first round tripper of the season in the sixth inning, snapping a 1-1 tie with a 393-foot shot to left field off Andrew Abbott. The veteran's blast also served as his fourth extra-base hit overall (out of eight total hits), but he's still sporting an ugly .160/.283/.280 slash line through his first 60 plate appearances.