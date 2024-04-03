Garver went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

The noteworthy offseason acquisition laced one of four two-baggers on the night for the Mariners, with the double serving as his first hit since returning from a two-game absence due to back spasms. Garver had also reached safely in his first game back Monday, however, drawing a free pass and scoring a run over four plate appearances. The fact he was able to suit up in back-to-back games implies Garver appears to be past his physical issues for the time being.