Garver (back) is starting at designated hitter and batting No. 5 in Monday's game against the Guardians.

After starting in the season opener Thursday, Garver missed the next three games against the Red Sox due to back spasms. The 33-year old appears over the injury and will start at DH for Monday's game. With Garver returning, Mitch Haniger will move back to right field while Luke Raley returns to the bench.